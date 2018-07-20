Nar provides mobile communications to residents of remote village

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Nar has deployed mobile network at Arvana village of Yardimli region, where the communication network used to unavailable.

Lack of mobile communication at this remote village, located at 2,000 meters above sea level, was creating serious problems for the local residents. In order to solve the communication problems of Arvana residents, Nar has installed a full-powered mobile network at the said village.

Currently, there are 4 Nar base stations, operating on the village’s territory, covering its whole area. The Nar network, equipped with special power supply is operating in an uninterrupted mode, allowing the local residents to use high quality call and internet Services.

The network installation was received with a great joy by the residents, and to mark this occasion Nar has organized an interesting event at the Arvana village. During the meeting with local residents, Nar has presented free numbers, internet and calling balance and other valuable gifts. The village residents have used their new numbers and were very much satisfied with the quality of mobile communication.

Residents of Arvana have expressed their gratitude to the mobile operator for eliminating their serious communication problem. Click here to watch the special video clip from the village.

The mobile operator pays special attention to provision of high quality mobile internet and calling service to capital city and the country’s regions. Only in 2018, around 30 cities and districts were equipped with new base stations. The “Yerlim” tariff, created especially for the regions allows Nar users to use the call Services for a very beneficial price – 1 qapik per minute.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the Nar network and tariffs.

Azerfon LLC (Nar™) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

With a large network of over 6500 base stations, covering 93 percent of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the high quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, during the second quarter of the year 2017, Nar network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news