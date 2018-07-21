Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs meets with Turkish journalists

21 July 2018 02:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has met with a group of Turkish journalists, who are in Baku to attend Turkey-Azerbaijan Media Forum.

Ali Hasanov highlighted the recent processes in Azerbaijan, the successful results of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan`s development over the past 15 years, the work done in economic, political and social spheres, the Southern Gas Corridor implemented with the leadership of the two brotherly countries and its contribution to energy security of regional and European countries.

The President’s Assistant underlined the increasing role of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the region. Ali Hasanov also responded to Turkish journalists` questions.

