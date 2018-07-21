Member of Russian Presidential Council: Azerbaijan plays large role as platform for dialogue in Caucasus region

21 July 2018 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan is an active partner of both Russia and Russian public organizations, Vladimir Zorin, a member of the Russian Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, told "Vestnik Kavkaza" during the Congress of the Peoples of Russia, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the public organization of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia.

"I think, we will constructively interact further on this site. Azerbaijan is one of the most prominent, visible states on the Eurasian space, which plays a very large role both as a moderator and as a platform for dialogue in the Caucasus region", he said.

Zorin stressed that Azerbaijan's participation in the Assembly of Peoples of Eurasia has a great perspective.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia-Qatar business forum to be held in Moscow in April 2019
Russia 17:02
Kremlin says Russian, French leaders discuss humanitarian aid to Syria
Russia 15:55
Silk Way West Airlines, Jal Cargo to start co-op in cargo services
Tourism 15:38
Google Chrome's share in Azerbaijani market grows
ICT 15:09
Angela Merkel to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 14:46
Azerbaijani army soldier killed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:12
Latest
Instagram now shows when you’re online
ICT 22:50
China President Xi welcomed in Senegal at start of Africa trip
China 22:40
Turkish Air Force eliminates 8 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 22:01
The soccer ball Putin gave to Trump is undergoing a routine security check
Russia 21:02
People's Party picks Pablo Casado as new leader
Other News 20:37
Putin, Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria
Russia 19:34
Japanese firms willing to import oil from Iran
Business 18:28
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 21
Business 18:17
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 21
Business 17:52