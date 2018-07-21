Member of Russian Presidential Council: Azerbaijan plays large role as platform for dialogue in Caucasus region

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan is an active partner of both Russia and Russian public organizations, Vladimir Zorin, a member of the Russian Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations, told "Vestnik Kavkaza" during the Congress of the Peoples of Russia, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the public organization of the Assembly of the Peoples of Russia.

"I think, we will constructively interact further on this site. Azerbaijan is one of the most prominent, visible states on the Eurasian space, which plays a very large role both as a moderator and as a platform for dialogue in the Caucasus region", he said.

Zorin stressed that Azerbaijan's participation in the Assembly of Peoples of Eurasia has a great perspective.

