Сustomers highly evaluated service provided by MCS agency

23 July 2018 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Media Consulting and Services has conducted a survey among its clients in order to assess the quality of media monitoring service and measure the level of customer satisfaction.

The survey which covered 35 percent of clients was conducted on Google’s survey platform.

The survey participants were asked 4 questions to study customer satisfaction and service quality and all answers were received anonymously. The survey participants rated the services provided by the company on a scale of 1 (poor) to 5 (excellent). 57 percent of respondents valued our services as “excellent”, 40 percent gave “good” and 3 percent rated the services as “satisfactory”. 87 percent of respondents answered that problems are solved promptly, while 10 percent said it takes long and 3 percent noted that problems are not settled at all. 50 percent of clients noted that they have not faced any issue since they started using the service and there has been no issue with the services, 5 percent expressed complaint with the delay in delivery of newspaper information, while 5 percent pointed out the delay in news delivery. 5 percent of respondents said we are not able to fully cover the media. 35 percent of respondents gave answers which were irrelevant to the questions. The participants also expressed their desires and proposals regarding the media monitoring service.

Media Consulting and Services thanks all customers for their participation in the survey and for their sincere answers and feedback. Prioritizing customer satisfaction in its activity, the company states that it will study all proposals and comments in detail and will take them into account in its future conduct in coming days. Focused on high quality service and customer satisfaction from the first day of its operation, the company will continue to provide its clients with improved media monitoring service at favorable price.

