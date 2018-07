Organizer of assassination attempt on head of Azerbaijan's Ganja eliminated (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Ganja resident Agha Sarkhani, who organized the assassination attempt on Head of Azerbaijan's Ganja Executive Power Elmar Valiyev, has been eliminated during an armed resistance.

Together with Yunis Safarov, Sarkhani prepared an assassination plan against Valiyev. Sarkhani was wanted upon such articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code as "terrorism", "deliberate murder" and "assassination attempt on a statesman".

It was revealed that in 2016 he was trained in armed groups in Syria and regularly traveled to Iran.

