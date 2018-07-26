Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)

26 July 2018 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Celebrities have stepped out on the red carpet in Zhara-2018 International Music Festival at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

Glukoza, Grigory Leps, COSMOS girls, Artik & Asti, Sogdiana, Ani Lorak, Sergey Lazarev, Gradusi, Emin Agalarov, Sergei Kozhevnikov, Lyubov Uspenskaya and others walked the red carpet.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of Zhara-2018. Host of the festival presented Leyla Aliyeva as the Muse of Zhara.

The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan demonstrating high principles of peace and tolerance: expert
Society 15:51
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's book published in London
Politics 3 July 10:34
President Aliyev, first lady attend opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow
Politics 14 June 20:40
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends Children`s Festival (PHOTO)
Society 2 June 17:29
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 1 June 14:47
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP's drawings featured in personal exhibition of designer Kirill Istomin (PHOTO)
Society 31 May 18:07
Latest
UN launches program for environmental conservation in Kenya
Other News 22:39
Armenian PM's statements don't stand any criticism: political analyst
Politics 21:33
Banks in Azerbaijan increase total capitalization by 5%
Economy news 20:57
Agency talks on Azerbaijani insurance companies’ participation in mandatory medical insurance project (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:47
Azerbaijan faces shortage of personnel able to use agricultural machinery
Economy news 20:44
Azerbaijan - most interested party in soonest settlement of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:33
Iran's export management firms need legislative framework: official
Economy news 20:22
Uzbekistan reveals date of reopening Urgench international airport
Tourism 20:16
Association predicts growth of bank lending in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:05