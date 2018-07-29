Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens

29 July 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

A total of 45,359 foreigners were registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, including 1,587 foreigners in January-June 2018, the ministry's PR department said.

Foreigners registered in the individual registration system are citizens of 142 countries.

Most of them are citizens of Turkey (20,174 people), citizens of Georgia (4,698) and citizens of Russia (2,927).

Since January 1, 2006, the compulsory state social insurance process for foreigners has been launched, whose work is paid from sources in Azerbaijan, as well as the revenues from which deductions for compulsory social insurance are made.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 15:50
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 15:27
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
Azerbaijani tankmen become first in group in "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)
Society 28 July 19:11
S&P predicts sustainable growth of Azerbaijan's economy in medium term
Economy news 28 July 10:55
Latest
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 16:50
US sanctions unable to affect Iran-Russia rail co-op: official
Iran 15:54
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 15:50
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 15:27
Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up
Kazakhstan 15:16
Daily output of PGSR to hit record by year-end
Iran 14:52
Business start-ups growing fast in Iran – official
Business 13:11
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank increasing authorized capital by over 20%
Economy news 13:02
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Astara region
Politics 12:53