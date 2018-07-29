Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

A total of 45,359 foreigners were registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, including 1,587 foreigners in January-June 2018, the ministry's PR department said.

Foreigners registered in the individual registration system are citizens of 142 countries.

Most of them are citizens of Turkey (20,174 people), citizens of Georgia (4,698) and citizens of Russia (2,927).

Since January 1, 2006, the compulsory state social insurance process for foreigners has been launched, whose work is paid from sources in Azerbaijan, as well as the revenues from which deductions for compulsory social insurance are made.

