VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva: Day 2 of Zhara-2018 left a lot of vivid impressions

28 July 2018 00:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

The second day of Zhara-2018 International Music Festival left a lot of vivid impressions, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, who is among the honorary guests of the festival, told reporters July 27.

“There are a lot of vivid and colorful impressions. The most important thing is that everyone is happy, everyone is having fun. There are so many beautiful people around, and this is a great happiness that everyone so loves our Baku city. I just like watching everyone dancing,” Leyla Aliyeva said.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of the second day of Zhara-2018. Host of the festival presented Leyla Aliyeva as the Muse of Zhara.

The festival will also feature performance of Polad Bulbuloglu, Samir Bagirov, Jasmin, Azerbaijani People’s Artist Emin Agalarov, The Jigits, Anzhelika Varum, Kristina Orbakayte, Lubov Uspenskaya, Ani Lorak, Glukoza, Nikolay Baskov, Aleksei Chumakov, A`Studio, Yuliya Kovalchuk, Daria Antonyuk, Slava, Artik & Asti, Natali, Griqory Leps, Natalia Podolskaya and others.

