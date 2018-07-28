Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO) (UPDATE 2)

28 July 2018 01:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Celebrities have walked the red carpet as Zhara-2018 International Music Festival continues at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was among the guests of honor of Zhara-2018.

People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov and his son were the first arrivals on the red carpet. Agalarov said the festival will be unforgettable for both the participants and audience.

Host of the festival presented Leyla Aliyeva as the muse of Zhara.

In a brief talk with journalists, Leyla Aliyeva said she has very good impressions of the festival. "My wish is that participants and audience of Zhara-2018 spend time beautifully," she said.

The Russian President`s spokesman Dmitry Peskov and his wife were also among the guests of honor. Peskov told journalists that the festival was excellently organized. "The festival is held in a magnificent city of Baku, which increases its importance." "Baku is a very beautiful city, I love it," he said.

The organizers of the festival are People`s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

