Azerbaijani tankmen become first in group in "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)

28 July 2018 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The "Tank Biathlon" contest started within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions on July 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

On the first day of the contest, Azerbaijani tankmen competed with tank crews from Zimbabwe, India and the South African Republic, which are part of the same group.

According to the terms of the contest, the Azerbaijani tank crew, having destroyed the hypothetical targets with accurate fire, overcame the distance established by the route for a short period.

Thus, on the first day of the competition our tank crews, being considerably ahead of the rivals on points, became the first in their group.

It should be noted that this year tank crews from 23 countries take part in the "Tank Biathlon" contest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S&P predicts sustainable growth of Azerbaijan's economy in medium term
Economy news 10:55
Armenian armed forces continue to violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:46
Viking train route can be connected to TRACECA (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:05
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 July 21:04
Russian big cargo carrier ups fertilizer supply to Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 July 20:29
President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission
Politics 27 July 20:15
Latest
Afghanistan: At least 2 killed in five-hour attack on midwife center
Other News 18:27
Munich airport cancels 200 flights in temporary shutdown of terminal
Europe 17:55
Hungarian PM sees shift to illiberal Christian democracy in 2019 European vote
Europe 17:31
Iran arrests 18 over vehicle import fraud, currency crisis
Society 16:58
Russian upper house of parliament passes VAT hike to 20%
Russia 16:41
Syrian refugee group returns from Lebanon
Arab World 16:10
Greece to begin laying wildfire victims to rest amid recriminations
Europe 15:46
ECB's Draghi backs expectations for late 2019 rate hike
Europe 15:45
House of Baku khans to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan
Tenders 15:27