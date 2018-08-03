Turkish servicemen with their families visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

A group of servicemen of Turkey and members of their families have arrived in Azerbaijan according to the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on the organization of social and cultural visits of the military-civilian staff, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said in a statement Aug. 3.

The visit will serve to strengthen the friendship, cooperation and ties.

The excursion of the guests to Baku, Ganja, Shamkir and Shaki has been arranged in accordance with the program.

The Turkish delegation got acquainted with the ancient history of Azerbaijan, rich cultural heritage of the people, traditions and customs, tasted delicious national dishes and sweets.

