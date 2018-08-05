Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists

5 August 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Most of all international visits to Georgia over the past seven months of 2018 have been made from Azerbaijan, Sputnik Georgia cited Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Giorgi Chogovadze as saying.

Over the past seven months of 2018, more than 4.6 million international travellers have visited Georgia, which is 12.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2017. The number of visits was more than 2.4 million, which is 433,600 more than in the same period of 2017.

After Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey were also the leading countries in terms of international trips. In January-June 2018, 755,603 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Georgia.

Over the seven months, 265,100 representatives of the Georgian diaspora visited the country, which is six percent more than in the same period of 2017.

Most foreigners arrive in Georgia by vehicles and planes.

The income from foreign tourism for seven months of 2018 amounted to $1.7 billion (28.9-percent-growth), which is 305 million more compared to the same period of last year.

The tourism sector in Georgia has been actively developing for many years. New hotels are built annually.

