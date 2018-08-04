Azerbaijan Grand Prix named best race of 2018

4 August 2018 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been voted as the best race so far in a poll on the official Formula 1 twitter account.

The Baku race picked up 62 percent of the vote and came up against the British Grand Prix in the final.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in Baku on April 27-29. Lewis Hamilton from MERCEDES won the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The length of the Baku track, where teams competed for the championship, each represented by two drivers, was just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track was 13 meters, and the narrowest width was 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US, Europe support for TAP shows their trust in Azerbaijan: expert
Oil&Gas 14:09
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 3
Oil&Gas 13:38
Azercell’s Barama Center bids farewell to its graduates
ICT 12:41
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 68 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Persimmon export to provide Azerbaijan with stable income (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:28
Azerbaijani soldiers at "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 3 August 20:13
Latest
Kazakh district announces tender for gasoline purchase
Economy news 15:37
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan establish mutual goods transit
Economy news 15:31
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 30 - Aug. 3
Oil&Gas 15:23
Uzbekistan to produce world-class wine varieties, develop winemaking
Economy news 15:03
Tender for gasoline purchase in Kazakhstan
Economy news 14:51
Revenues of Kazakh welfare fund up by more than a quarter
Economy news 14:29
Saudi Arabia to resume oil exports through Red Sea lane
Arab World 14:28
Uzbekistan's NeftGazInvest announces construction tender
Uzbekistan 14:14
US, Europe support for TAP shows their trust in Azerbaijan: expert
Oil&Gas 14:09