Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon 2018 contest, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

A draw for the semi-final stage of the Tank Biathlon 2018 was held within the International Army Games 2018.

As a result of the draw, Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the tankmen from China, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan in the semi-finals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news