Ecobox starts new environmental project with Azercell’s support

“Ecobox Collection and Recycling” MMC has launched a new environmental project with the support of Azercell Telecom, the leading telecommunication provider of Azerbaijan. Starting from this date, Reverse Vending Machines, special units enabling individuals to utilize plastic and aluminum beverage containers, will be installed throughout major hypermarkets of Baku.

According to the director of “Ecobox Collection and Recycling” LLC, Hajiaga Guliyev, the project was inspired by President Ilham Aliyev’s speech during the conference on environmental management. “Recent economic development has proven that Azerbaijan’s economy is sustainable, integrated and successful. Hence, in view of this apparent progress, we should draw our attention towards ecological management and reduction of pollution”, he mentioned.

Installed Reverse Vending Machines provide benefits for a number of interested parties. Units allow Azercell pre-paid (SimSim) subscribers to receive a special check with unique password by simply delivering used bottles and cans to these machines. Upon texting the password to 9639, subscriber will receive bonus minutes. In large vending machines, bonus minutes can be uploaded directly from the machines. More importantly, there is no limit to bonus minutes for subscribers. Uploaded minutes will be active for 30 days and can be used for on-net calls. Secondly, the vending solution will seriously reduce the volume of plastic and aluminum waste in Baku, consequently reducing the cost of city waste management. At the same time, the amount earned by individuals can be spent on shopping at the market location. Individuals also may choose to donate the amount to charity causes.

As the president of Azercell Telekom Vahid Mursaliyev pointed out: “Azercell has always stood at the forefront of technological innovations, highly valuing efficiency and convenience they bring. At the same time, as a true Azerbaijani company we strongly believe in the importance of social responsibility and preservation of Azerbaijan’s nature for future generations and doing our best in this regard. We hope that the current initiative will have a positive effect on environment. At the same time, we are more than happy to provide our clients with an easy solution to get additional benefits”.

Identifying the protection of environment and social welfare as an important aspect of its social policy, Azercell Telecom previously carried out similar projects which involved both technological solutions and ecological effect. The company, for the first time in the country, installed environmentally-friendly “green” radio base stations operating with alternative energy sources. Azercell also implemented a project called “Carbon calculator” which allows measuring the amount of daily emittance of natural resources.

For more detailed imformation about hypermarkets equipped with Reverse Vending Machines, as well as terms of the campaign, please, visit www.ecobox.az

