4G network of Bakcell offers convenience, ultra-high speeds

Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan uses the most advanced and modern technologies to deliver the highest level customer experience to its subscribers.

What is 4G?

Simply put, 4G is the fourth generation of the wireless data transmission networks designed in order to offer greater speeds for everyday mobile device operations, such as downloads, video calling, mobile TV or social networks. You might have been using 3G phones for a while and used to mobile internet, but 4G basically means a lot more speed, convenience and stability. The state-of-the-art 4G network of Bakcell enables the consumers to use the best capabilities of their smartphones. Everything from surfing the web and video streaming on the go, to downloading a movie or retrieving app updates are significantly faster when using a 4G network than they were before.

How users may benefit from switching to 4G network of Bakcell?

Modern customer experience requires faster and better mobile internet. In the year 2015, Bakcell has enabled a 225 Mbps support in its ultra-fast 4G network by upgrading it with LTE-Advanced Carrier aggregation technology. Bakcell is proud to be one of few networks in the world using carrier aggregation technology and having LTE-Advance category 6 enabled. Thanks to this technology, Bakcell users are able to watch or upload high resolution 4K content, have an instant access to entertainment, live HD quality streams, sports and concerts in real time and increasingly sophisticated next generation mobile business applications.

Switching to 4G is easy and the coverage is growing day by day

All you need to do to start using 4G network of Bakcell and enjoy unlimited opportunities is select LTE/4G network in your smartphone menu, provided that your device and SIM support the relevant option. The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 30 regions of Azerbaijan, including, Ganja city, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Sheki, Zagatala, Gabala, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Shamkir, Shirvan, Siyazan, thus enabling the mobile operator’s subscribers to enjoy the best customer experience on the market. During the first half of the year 2018, the company has installed almost 400 new base stations on the country’s territory, while more than 300 of the newly installed stations support the 4G services. It will be also recalled that Bakcell was the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G services in the Baku subway.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

