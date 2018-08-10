AZERNEWS releases another print issue

10 August 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 10.

The new edition includes articles about Local companies strive to enter Chinese market, Russia highly assesses Baku’s efforts under NSTC, Country sees hazelnut harvest increase, Listen to your body signals, SGC receives waiver from U.S. sanctions against Iran’s energy customers, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 3 August 11:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 1 August 11:39
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 25 July 11:17
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 13 July 11:08
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11 July 10:51
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 8 June 13:06
Latest
IEA expects oil demand rebound in 4Q18
Oil&Gas 12:37
Turkish currency continues to show record decline
Economy news 12:08
EBRD provides $ 45M to Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit
Economy news 12:03
Refinery in Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 11:59
EU LNG imports from US rise from zero to 2.8 bcm
Oil&Gas 11:59
Azerbaijani oil prices up on August 9
Oil&Gas 11:45
Number of flights from Uzbekistan to Russia continuing to grow
Tourism 11:44
Azerbaijani, Tajik presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 11:31
Azerbaijan-Tajikistan documents signed (PHOTO)
Politics 11:28