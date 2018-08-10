Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

Trend presents photos of the best moments of the competition.

