Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)

10 August 2018 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

Trend presents photos of the best moments of the competition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:30
Tajikistan keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Congress delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 16:07
Spectator: All competitions at National Gymnastics Arena perfectly organized
Society 15:32
Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships start (PHOTO)
Society 13:28
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 13:15
Latest
New head elected to Board of Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council
Business 18:49
Azerbaijani International Bank's assets down
Economy news 18:09
More than 3,400 foreigners get temporary residence permit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 17:58
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:30
Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:50
Tajikistan keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in aluminium production (PHOTO)
Economy news 16:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives US Congress delegation (PHOTO)
Politics 16:07
Nearly 30,000 small enterprises created in Uzbekistan
Economy news 15:50
Chairmanship of CIS Council for Tourism transferred to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 15:39