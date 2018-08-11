Competitions at National Gymnastics Arena always top class: spectator

11 August 2018 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena are always organized at the highest level, Sabina Derdiyok, a spectator at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend Aug. 11.

"I have been to many sports competitions, but the events in the National Gymnastics Arena are top class. Everything is done diligently and at high quality; every detail has been thought out," she said.

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the Championships.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

