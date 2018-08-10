Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead

10 August 2018 20:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The coach of Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sport Club Elnara Huseynova is pleased with the performance of her gymnasts performing at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I'm pleased with the gymnasts’ performance but we have to work even harder," she said. “In a week GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held. We will compete with participants from other countries, so we are intensively training.”

Huseynova expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing the competitions and the opportunity provided for junior gymnasts to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena.

The coach also stressed the children’s great interest in rhythmic gymnastics in the country.

Competitions started at the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Aug. 10.

Individual gymnasts are competing in age categories of gymnasts born in 2010, 2009, 2008, 2006-2007, 2003-2005, 2002 and older, while teams are competing in group exercises in the 2008-2010 and 2006-2007 age groups.

The winners both among individual gymnasts and groups will be determined by the All-Around scores.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the events.

The three-day tournament will feature interesting contests and flash mobs for entertaining the audience.

