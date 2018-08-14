No Azerbaijanis among victims of bridge collapse in Italy’s Genoa

14 August 2018 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

There are no Azerbaijanis among the victims of the bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa, Spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend Aug. 14.

“There are no Azerbaijani citizens among the dead and injured,” he added. “We are in constant contact with the Azerbaijani embassy in Italy in connection with this issue.”

As a result of the collapse of a bridge in Genoa, 22 people died, 13 people were injured.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repair, technical support services
Economy news 19:07
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to buy SMART-meters via tender
Tenders 18:53
Azerbaijan creating State Fund for Labor Protection
Society 17:11
Heavy rains in Azerbaijan cause damage to tobacco plantations
Economy news 17:06
Azerbaijan to introduce European hotel classification (PHOTO)
Tourism 16:32
Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan flexible in adoption of Convention on Caspian Sea
Politics 16:22
Latest
New appointment at Azerbaijan's High Tech Park
ICT 19:58
Distance learning market in Azerbaijan may grow significantly in next years
ICT 19:38
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry opens tender for repair, technical support services
Economy news 19:07
Azerbaijan’s energy operator to buy SMART-meters via tender
Tenders 18:53
Uzbek-S.Korean JV to buy inventory via tender
Uzbekistan 18:40
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 15
Economy news 18:24
Uzbekistan's private commercial bank issues additional shares
Economy news 17:50
Azerbaijan creating State Fund for Labor Protection
Society 17:11
Heavy rains in Azerbaijan cause damage to tobacco plantations
Economy news 17:06