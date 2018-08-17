Azercell’s social projects focused on children’s welfare continue (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

“Mobile Eye Clinic” and “Mobile Dental Clinic”, unique projects carried out by Azercell Telecom LLC, known as the initiator and supporter of various social projects, continued their activity during the hot summer months.

Visiting orphanages and nursing homes on a regular basis, the dentists of “Mobile Dental Clinic” examined 18 children residing in a social asylum in Zabrat settlement and provided treatment, as needed. Aimed to protect the health of children, especially those residing in orphanages and deprived of parental care, Azercell’s Mobile Dental Clinic equipped with advanced medical facilities, is planning to continue providing free medical care to people in need of immediate care throughout the country.

“Mobile Eye Clinic” which started its operation on the 1st of June, 2011 the International Day for Protection of Children, is one of the successful projects of Azercell. The project is aimed to examine children deprived of parental care for any sight issues and ensure their full check-up. The countrywide initiative of Azercell also covers the elderly people and low-income families.

The people visiting the Clinic are examined by qualified ophthalmologists and specialists and get necessary advice on eye protection. In July, the doctors of the Clinic examined and treated 42 deprived and poor people with the organizational support of Red Crescent Society. In addition, 35 children benefited from the free aid of the Clinic at “Duygu” Social Rehabilitation Public Union and were provided with glasses for free, as needed.

Notably, in the framework of the project since last year more than 1500 individuals were examined at Mobile Eye Clinic.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

