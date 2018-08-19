Azerbaijan’s gymnast pleased with grabbing medals at GymBala Int’l Tournament

19 August 2018 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Aygul Abbasova, a gymnast representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sport club, ranked second among six-year-old gymnasts in an exercise with a ball and third in the all-around competitions in GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

“As my coach says I have performed well,” she added. "I am very glad that I won the medals during this tournament. I like to perform at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena. There is a beautiful hall.”

GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The international tournament lasts until August 19.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories are competing in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 are testing their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts also take part in, participants compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani gymnast: I dedicate victory to my coach
Society 14:46
Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:46
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 08:00
Azerbaijan intends to expand geography of exports to Persian Gulf (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 18 August 16:00
Latest
Transit flights through Iran’s air zone continue to fall
Business 14:52
Azerbaijani gymnast: I dedicate victory to my coach
Society 14:46
Wind power plant construction underway in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:42
Latest on Iran’s sanction-hit auto sector
Business 14:05
Iran’s steel output increases amid sharp fall of imports
Business 13:57
Iran Easing Entry Rules: Tourists Will Skip Passport Border Stamps
Politics 13:41
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13:02
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 12:46