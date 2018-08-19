Azerbaijan’s gymnast pleased with grabbing medals at GymBala Int’l Tournament

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Aygul Abbasova, a gymnast representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sport club, ranked second among six-year-old gymnasts in an exercise with a ball and third in the all-around competitions in GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

“As my coach says I have performed well,” she added. "I am very glad that I won the medals during this tournament. I like to perform at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena. There is a beautiful hall.”

GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The international tournament lasts until August 19.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories are competing in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 are testing their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts also take part in, participants compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

