Winners of first day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)

18 August 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of first day of the International Tournament "GymBala" was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the first day of the competition, the gymnasts of 2009-2010 birth years completed their performance.

Among the gymnasts 2010 birth year, the first two places were taken by representatives of the Ojag Sport Club – Nazrin Salmanli and Shams Muvaffagi. Ilaha Bahadirova, representative of the Baku School of Gymnastics, ranked third.

In the exercises with a hoop Amina Gasanova ranked first, Lala Azizzade ranked second, Azada Atakishiyeva came in third. In the exercises without a subject and with a ball the podium also was taken by Amina Hasanova, Lala Azizzade and Azad Atakishiyev respectively.

Among the gymnasts 2009 birth year, Govhar Ibragimova ranked first, Maryam Aliyeva (Ojag Sport Club) ranked second, representative of Kazakhstan Arzuzhan Kassumova and representative of Egypt Alia Ossama ranked third.

Gymnasts, who won prize places, were awarded diplomas and prizes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:12
Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters hold tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17 August 20:49
Weapons, ammunition seized from radicals in Azerbaijan's Ganja (UPDATE)
Society 17 August 19:00
Weapons, ammunition seized from radicals in Azerbaijan's Ganja
Society 17 August 17:10
Azercell’s social projects focused on children’s welfare continue (PHOTO)
Society 17 August 12:52
Azerbaijan arrests 3 suspects over soldier’s death
Society 17 August 10:51
Latest
Putin says everything must be done for refugees to return to Syria
Russia 21:44
Autostrade pledges to rebuild collapsed Italy bridge
Europe 20:45
Musk wants to exempt boring company from US tariffs targeting China
US 20:12
Putin flies from Austria to Germany to hold talks with Merkel
Russia 19:37
U.S. raises $300 million from allies for Syria stabilization
US 19:07
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18:38
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 17:57
Turkmenistan may join BTK project
Economy news 17:46
Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha holidays for 3 days
Turkmenistan 17:18