First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

In the National Arena of Gymnastics the first day of the International Tournament in rhythmic gymnastics "GymBala" has come to end.

From the teams in the group exercises with a hoop and a ball among 2008-2010 birth years gymnasts team "Ojag-3" (20,500) ranked first, "Ojag-4" ranked second, Baku School of Gymnastics (18,450) ranked third.

In group exercises with a ribbon among 2006-2007 birth years gymnasts team "Ojag-1" ranked first, "Ojag-2" ranked second, Baku School of Gymnastics ranked third.

Gymnasts 2011-2013 birth years also showed themselves in individual and group exercises. Participants competed for medals in the all-around, as well as in exercises with different subjects.

In the first half of the day, prize-winners of the all-around the 2009-2013 birth years gymnasts were awarded.

Winners were awarded diplomas and prizes of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The International Tournament will continue on Aug. 19.

