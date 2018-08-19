Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

19 August 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Tural Turan - Trend:

Second day of GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The international tournament lasts until August 19.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories will compete in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 will test their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts will also take part in, participants will compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59
Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 12:12
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva for support
Society 10 August 20:34
Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead
Society 10 August 20:12
Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded
Society 10 August 19:21
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 10 August 18:40
Latest
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13:02
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 12:46
UAE companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:18
Iran to unveil new fighter jet in days
Society 11:57
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas compressor
Tenders 11:51
Iran exports of saffron, medicinal herbs rise
Business 11:33
Turkmenistan preparing for summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 11:26
Iran’s IRIB ‎to hold int’l for installation of Computer Room Air Handler Units
Tenders 11:25