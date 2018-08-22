Azerbaijan participating in int’l military-technical forum in Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2018" and the conference entitled "National Security Week" are being held in Russia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Aug. 22.

The Azerbaijani delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Defense for Material and Technical Support, Head of the Main Directorate of Material and Technical Support, Major-General Fuad Mammadov.

The events will last until August 26.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news