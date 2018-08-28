President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Baku Book Center (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:11).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening the Baku Book Center established on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state and the first lady cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the center.

Director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the conditions created at the center.

Located at the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Gogol streets in Baku, the center covers a total area of 2500 square meters. Bestsellers from the world literature series, unique art albums, guidebooks for tourists, books on music in Azerbaijani and other languages, notes will be on sale at the center. The center will also feature more than 10,000 books in different genres and languages, including in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, German, French, Spanish and Arabic.

Guests of the Baku Book Center will also be able to get Azerbaijan-related souvenirs of the national brand "I love Baku" and products of "Azermarka".

The center will regularly hold presentations of books, meetings and master classes with celebrated writers, poets as well as figures of culture and art. The center will also host reading days, language courses and other events involving famous people in order to boost children’s and young persons` interest in reading and writing. The Baku Book Center will have its website in three languages where readers will be able to order books online.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed advance copies of Nizami Ganjavi's "Iskendername" poem published in 1941 and Dubrovin's "Zakavkazye" work of 1866.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva wished the Baku Book Center success in future activities.

