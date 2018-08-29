Azerbaijan liquidates extremist planning terror in northern districts

29 August 2018 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

A member of a radical religious extremist group has been liquidated in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz District, reads a joint statement by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Security Service.

During the investigation it was confirmed that a member of the radical religious extremist group Nizami Najafov acquired weapons, ammunition and explosives, and was planning to commit a terror attack in Azerbaijan’s northern districts.

In this regard, employees of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office held joint urgent measures.

During the measures to disarm Nizami Najafov in Khachmaz on August 29, he put up armed resistance and was liquidated by retaliatory fire.

During the inspection of the scene and the body, one machine gun of Aksu type, ammunition and an explosive device were found and seized.

Investigative and operational measures on the criminal case continue.

