FIG: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation perfectly organizes events (PHOTO)

29 August 2018 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is always pleased to organize various events and competitions in Baku, FIG Deputy Secretary General Nicolas Buompane told reporters in Baku Aug. 29.

"The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation handles its responsibilities perfectly,” he said. “It has excellent infrastructure and perfect organizational skills for organizing gymnastic events. We are very glad to come here again."

“The current visit is related to the organization of the FIG Congress in Baku,” Buompane added.

"As you know, the FIG Congress will be held in Baku in late November-early December,” he said. “A number of very interesting issues will be discussed there. FIG President Morinari Watanabe wants to establish an independent fund to help victims of various abuses. This will be one of the main topics of the Congress.”

“Moreover, the issue of including such kind of sports as parkour in the list of gymnastic disciplines is planned to be raised at the Congress,” he said. “I have no idea if it is popular in Baku. A number of organizational issues will be also resolved."

According to the decision made at the 81st FIG Congress, held in Tokyo, for the first time AGF was charged with organizing the next Congress.

On December 2-3, 2018, representatives of the national federations, which are members of FIG and FIG Council, will gather in Baku to participate in the Congress, which is the supreme body of the Federation.

In 2017, a meeting of the FIG Council was held in Baku.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver at AGF Junior Trophy
Society 24 April 13:30
Best moments of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 23 April 14:50
Awards presented to winners of second gymnastics semi-finals in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15 April 16:17
Guelzec: Azerbaijan managed to achieve significant development of trampoline gymnastics
Society 15 April 15:53
Azerbaijani athletes win silver medal of European Championship in Baku
Society 15 April 14:56
Awards presented to winners of 26th European gymnastics championship in Baku
Society 15 April 14:44
Latest
Azerbaijan’s alcohol, juice producer inks major contract with Russian company
Economy news 20:51
Turkish Armed Forces’ delegation paying visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 20:51
Floating solar plants may appear in Azerbaijan under ADB support
Oil&Gas 20:49
Important to further develop cultural ties between Turkey, Azerbaijan – Yildirim
Politics 20:49
Meeting of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission to be held in Tashkent
Economy news 20:46
Argentina’s ambassador terminates diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:42
BP Azerbaijan reveals funds allocated for social projects
Society 20:41
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender to buy information stickers
Tenders 20:32
Uzbekistan invites investors to its Kuyichirchi district
Uzbekistan 20:32