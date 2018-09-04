Trend news agency presented with award of OIC Youth Forum (PHOTO)

4 September 2018 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

A diplomatic reception has been held at Marriott Absheron in Baku with the organizational support of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in connection with the OIC Youth Day.

During the event, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly", the international information agency Trend and other institutions were presented with the awards of the Youth Forum.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Ambassador of Palestine to Azerbaijan Nassir Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim said the Youth Strategy adopted at the fourth conference of the OIC ministers of youth and sports, held in Baku in April this year, is the most important contribution of the Government of Azerbaijan to the OIC youth policy, and congratulated all the youth in the OIC member states on occasion of the Youth Day.

The event continued with a festive concert and solemn reception.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Reps of US State Department for economic affairs to arrive in Baku
Economy news 15:36
"Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan 2018" conference to be held in Avaza city
Turkmenistan 09:44
Tajikistan signs number of cooperation agreements with Uzbek travel agencies
Tajikistan 1 September 10:26
International investment forum begins in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 29 August 18:03
China, Uzbekistan co-op in development of youth entrepreneurship
Uzbekistan 28 August 14:31
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund invites businessmen for forum
Kyrgyzstan 22 August 17:47
Latest
Three people injured in noxious agent attack in west London
Europe 21:52
French insurance group talks delay in sale of subsidiary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21:39
Federer loses to Millman, crashes out of US Open
Other News 21:29
‘Armenian PM not ready for concessions in Karabakh conflict settlement’
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:53
Azerbaijan launches system for issuing e-signatures to non-residents
ICT 20:51
Azerbaijani bank ready to expand issuance of syndicated loans (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:50
‘Azerbaijan taking important measures to modernize locomotives’ (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:50
German group of companies eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy news 20:49
Turkmenistan, China mulling prospects for investment co-op
Turkmenistan 20:47