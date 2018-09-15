Ankara to host grandiose concert to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation

15 September 2018 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Turkey’s capital Ankara will host a grandiose concert titled “Faithfulness of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus” to mark the 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation.

Alongside with Turkish singers, the event will also be attended by Azerbaijani masters of arts.

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

The liberation of Baku from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan of the XX century.

Despite the fact that many years have passed since those events, the brotherly help of the Turks is never forgotten, it has always been remembered and will be remembered by the Azerbaijani people with a sense of gratitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation shows unity of Azerbaijani, Turkish people: spectator
Society 17:40
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation (PHOTOS)
Society 17:30
Armenia is in self-isolation because of territorial claims: Azerbaijani MFA
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijan not to allow Armenia to constantly keep situation in its present form: MFA
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:51
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents pay tribute to martyrs
Politics 15:39
Military parade held on occasion of 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation from Armenian-Bolshevik occupation (VIDEO)
Politics 15:25
Latest
Turkmenistan to buy new Boeing aircraft
Economy news 18:00
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation shows unity of Azerbaijani, Turkish people: spectator
Society 17:40
Parade to mark 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation (PHOTOS)
Society 17:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Economy news 17:12
Iran’s mineral output sees rise over 5 months
Oil&Gas 16:46
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for oil sampling services
Tenders 16:28
Erdogan: Opening of Turkish-Armenian border out of question
Politics 16:27
Armenia is in self-isolation because of territorial claims: Azerbaijani MFA
Politics 16:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend parade, dedicated to 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation
Politics 15:57