Turkey’s capital Ankara will host a grandiose concert titled “Faithfulness of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus” to mark the 100th anniversary of Baku’s liberation.

Alongside with Turkish singers, the event will also be attended by Azerbaijani masters of arts.

On September 15, Azerbaijan marks the centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

On this day in 1918, the Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani corps, entered Baku, liberating the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.

Despite that during 70 years of the Soviet rule this event was purposefully explained in an erroneous context, the Azerbaijani people never forgot the heroism of Turkish soldiers.

The liberation of Baku from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan of the XX century.

Despite the fact that many years have passed since those events, the brotherly help of the Turks is never forgotten, it has always been remembered and will be remembered by the Azerbaijani people with a sense of gratitude.

