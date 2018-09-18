UNEC – the next step towards the research university

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

During the meeting of the UNEC Scientific Council the changes have been approved for the 2018-2019-th academic year on the “Regulations for the Differential Wage System based on the Assessment of the professional activity of Academic and Teaching staff at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics”.

The main goal of the amendments is to achieve the strategic target of transforming UNEC into the research university.

The Differential Wage system covers the academic-teaching staff working on the full-time basis, 0,75 staff and 0,5 staff with substitute teaching at UNEC.

Based on the new changes to the differential wage system, the share of scientific activities in the assessment system increased from 40% to 70%, the scores for the publication of articles in the authoritative magazines included in the “Web of Science” and “Scopus” platforms, publishing of monographs in reputable international publishing houses, and points for references have been significantly increased and the publication of scientific reports on the database of “Scopus” has been taken into consideration, as well.

