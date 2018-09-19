AZERNEWS releases another print issue

19 September 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 19.

The new edition includes articles about Which foreign languages attractive for Azerbaijani learner?

Local entrepreneurs can build solar power plants abroad, Honey production expected to grow, Country reveals oil&gas production, export volumes etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

