Azersu to improve water supply in 21 Azerbaijani districts

19 September 2018 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

In 2018, Azerbaijan's Azersu OJSC will improve water supply in 21 districts of the country, the company's spokesman Anar Jabrayilli told Trend on Sept. 19.

In accordance with the presidential decree on additional measures to improve water supply to population, of April 9, 2018, drinking water projects will be implemented in 30 settlements of 13 districts.

"Projects will benefit 45,000 residents of 30 villages. In total, within the projects implemented by Azersu OJSC, including projects with state investments, water supply to about 65,000 people in 46 settlements in 21 Azerbaijani districts will be improved," Jabrayilli said.

