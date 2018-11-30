Baku Higher Oil School conducts declamation contest (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) marked its 7th anniversary with a declamation contest titled “A choice of the heart”. The celebration was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Deputies of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zahid Oruj and Gudrat Hasanguliyev, prominent artists of the country, and the Higher School professors, teachers and students.

Before the celebration started, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Opening the gathering with welcome address, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov reminded that the Baku Higher Oil School was set up within SOCAR structure upon the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 29, 2011. He also said that President Ilham Aliyev attended opening ceremony of the BHOS new campus in May 2017. The Rector emphasized that according to annual reports of the Ministry of Education, BHOS is the leader and record holder among national universities in terms of the average and highest passing score a few years in a row.

Deputies of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zahid Oruj and Gudrat Hasanguliyev extended their warmest congratulations to all Higher School staff members. In the guests’ words, they feel proud that there is such a national higher educational institution with modern infrastructure providing high-quality education. Speaking at the gathering, professor of the BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department, Honored Teacher Fuad Veliyev who was also a member of the contest committee said that such artistic contests are important for cultural and intellectual development of the students of technical universities. Then Fuad Veliyev recited a self-penned poem, which he dedicated to his mother.

Other members of the contest committee were also introduced to the participants. They included People’s Artist, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, actress Hamida Omarova; People’s Artist, actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre Ramiz Novruz; Honored Artist, head of the Acting department of the University of Culture and Arts, prof. Gulshad Bakhshiyeva; and associate professor of the University, master of declamation Nadir Huseynov.

In the course of the contest, the BHOS undergraduates presented the art of spoken word and read fragments from poems and artistic works in different languages. Assessment of their performance was made based on the following criteria: artistry, expression of the reading, body language and presentation skills.

Fourth-year student Sanan Hasanzadeh, second-year student Nulifer Askarzadeh and first-year student Khayal Farzaliyev who were recognized the best, took a first, second and third places respectively. Eight other undergraduates were acknowledged as successful participants. All winners of the “A choice of the heart” contest were presented certificates and memorable prizes and were greeted with loud applause.

