Day 2 of FIG Congress kicks off in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

The second day of the 82-nd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) kicked off in Baku on Dec. 3.

About 300 representatives from more than 115 countries are taking part in the Congress, which, according to the FIG Charter, is the highest body of this structure.

On the first day that started Dec. 2, the Congress heard reports of the FIG president and technical coordinator, as well as presidents of the technical committees on various types of gymnastics. Then the heads of the continental unions that are FIG members delivered reports.

Following the results of the Congress, the quarterly financial plan of the structure will be approved.

During the meeting, various proposals put forward before the beginning of the Congress by FIG’s governing bodies, including the member federations, were discussed. The Congress participants also considered changes made to the rules and the Charter of the international structure, various premium awards.

Moreover, admission of new members to FIG, as well as exclusion of some federations from the structure will be discussed and the venue of the next Congress will be determined.

Voting will also be held today, which will determine the final decision on the issues raised.

Before the beginning of the Congress, the meeting of the FIG Presidential Commission took place on November 29, and the meeting of the FIG Executive Committee was held from November 30 to December 1.

The meeting of the FIG Council, which is one of the governing bodies of the FIG, was also organized in Baku in May 2017.

