UNEC's young lecturer conducting scientific research at Nord University (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The young lecturer of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has been invited to conduct a scientific research at Nord University of Norway.

Rovshan Jamalov, the deputy head of UNEC SABAH Center, a lecturer at the department of “International Economics ” will conduct a three-month scientific research at Nord University Business School. UNEC young lecturer will explore the economies of resource countries, especially those rich in oil and gas resources.

