Head coach: Aerobic gymnastics actively developing in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes who will participate in the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships take the competition seriously, Marian Kolev, head coach of the Azerbaijani national aerobic gymnastics team, told Trend on May 23.

"We have been training for participating in the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships for a long time,” he said. “We are aware of our responsibility and understand that everyone expects good results from us. We hope that our team will adequately represent Azerbaijan. I don’t want to talk in advance about our chances. I believe that we will be able to grab leading places at the competitions.”

Kolev stressed that 17 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships.

"During the Championships Azerbaijan will be represented by juniors in the aerobic dance,” he said. “There are six gymnasts in the team. Senior gymnasts will perform in the individual program among women (two gymnasts) and men (two gymnasts). We will also perform in the program of mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerobic dance."

Kolev stressed that aerobic gymnastics is actively developing in Azerbaijan.

"I have been working in Azerbaijan for three years and a half,” he said. “I can say that this kind of gymnastics is developing rapidly. We have very good athletes not only in the national team, but also kids who give us high hopes. They are the future of Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics.”

“The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships has been organized perfectly, everyone is pleased,” Kolev said. “Not only these Championships but all the gymnastics events which are held in Azerbaijan are organized at a high level.”

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Baku on May 24-26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

Over 400 athletes from 22 countries will perform at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news