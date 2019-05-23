How much Azerbaijan spent on defense in 2018?

23 May 2019 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In 2018, Azerbaijan spent on defense 2.842 billion manats allocated from the state budget, according to the draft law “On execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2018”, Trend reports

As much as 1.305 billion manats of this amount was spent on defense forces, 151.621 million manats on national security, 2.613 million manats on applied research in the field of defense and security, while 1.383 billion manats was spent on expenditures not related to other categories.

The draft law will be submitted for discussion at plenary meetings of the Azerbaijani parliament to be held May 30 and 31.

