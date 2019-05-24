Finalists among trios within 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships named in Baku

24 May 2019 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The finalists among trios within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 24.

The Russian trio (second team scoring 20.200 points), the Romanian team (second team scoring 20.000 points), the Hungarian team (second team scoring 19.600 points), the Russian trio (first team scoring 19.600 points), the Italian team (first team scoring 19.250 points), the Hungarian team (first team scoring 19.150 points), the Bulgarian team (second team scoring 19.050 points) and Spanish team (first team scoring 19.050 points) reached the finals.

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance are being held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

