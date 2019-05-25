Over 70 young fans from London to come to Baku for UEFA Europa League final

25 May 2019 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Two Wandsworth twins, Arsenal fans Freddie and Jamie Villiers aged 21, have chartered a flight along with more than 70 friends to travel to the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reports with reference to swlondoner.co.uk.

“Before the second leg of the semi when it looked likely Arsenal and Chelsea would be in the final, a friend booked a chartered flight,” Jamie Villiers said.

“It is fair not only to give fans the possibility of a unique live experience, but also to stage events which boost the promotion of football in an entire region," UEFA said, defending their decision to host the final in Baku.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Over 30,000 foreign fans to come to UEFA Europa League match in Baku
Society 11:10
UEFA president Ceferin defends Baku final
Society 11:04
Foreign gymnasts at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku speak Azerbaijani (VIDEO) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan 10:15
Argentina happy with level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan - ambassador
Politics 09:47
Deloitte: Azerbaijan should count on a moderate price level
Oil&Gas 09:30
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends iftar ceremony (PHOTO)
Politics 09:14
Latest
Total seeks to reduce stake in giant Kashagan oilfield
Other News 11:42
Pension assets of Kazakhstan’s Unified Accumulative Pension Fund exceed $25 billion
Finance 11:28
Retail trade turnover in Uzbekistan reaches almost $5.5 B
Economy 11:21
Minister: Over 30,000 foreign fans to come to UEFA Europa League match in Baku
Society 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:08
UEFA president Ceferin defends Baku final
Society 11:04
Uzbekistan's foreign trade grows almost by 25%
Economy 10:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 10:33
Russia can resume export of petroleum products to Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:27