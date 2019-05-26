Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships

26 May 2019 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian gymnast Ekaterina Pykhtova ranked first scoring 21.350 points in the Women Individual program among senior gymnasts at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

Other Russian gymnast Tatyana Konakova ranked second scoring 21.350 points, while Bulgarian gymnast Darina Pashova ranked third scoring 21.200 points.

The finals are being held within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 26. The winners among juniors were named in the first half of the day.

Senior gymnasts are performing in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step”.

Among senior gymnasts the Azerbaijani team will perform in aerobic dance program and as part of groups.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

