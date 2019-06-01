Trend News Agency, Azernews at 71st World News Media Congress and World Editors Forum in Scotland (PHOTO)

1 June 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Trend International News Agency and the Azernews newspaper have been invited to participate in the 71st World News Media Congress and the World Editors Forum in Scotland.

The event with the participation of leaders of transnational media opened June 1 in Glasgow (Scotland) and will last until June 3.

More than 800 participants from more than 65 world media take part in the congress.

World News Media Congress is an annual meeting of leaders, including publishers, editors and newspaper owners from around the world. It is held annually in different cities. The 2018 Congress in Portugal brought together about 900 people from more than 60 countries to attend three-day conferences, executive meetings, networking and public events.

The events provide extensive information and recommendations on strategic issues of media management, editorial policy and practice, implementation of control and quality improvement in production processes, the development of economic models in the relationships between advertisers and audiences, product distributors and much more.

