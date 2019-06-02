Representatives of Azerbaijan win two gold medals at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

2 June 2019 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan won two gold medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from the "Challenge" series, which is taking place in the Slovenian city of Koper, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The first gold medal was grabbed by Marina Nekrasova, who scored 14.475 points in the vault exercises.

The second gold medal went to Nikita Simonov with 14.600 points in the exercises with rings.

