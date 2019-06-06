Winners of Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

As part of the Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics (5th edition) and Tumbling (17th edition), the winners in the "pre-juniors " (2007-2008), "youngsters" (2003-2006) and "seniors" (born in 2002) age categories have been announced, Trend reports.

In the individual trampoline program among men in the "seniors" category, Ilya Grishunin took the first place (109.815 points), while Ruslan Agamirov was second (100.130 points). Both athletes are representatives of the Ojag Sport club.

In the individual tumbling program among men in the "seniors" category, Mikhail Malkin took the first place (65.100 points, Ojag Sport club) and the second went to Farid Mustafayev (62.400 points, Baku Gymnastics School).

In the individual trampoline program among men in the "youngsters" category Riad Abbasov took the first place (84.435 points, Baku Gymnastics School) and the second place went to Renad Eyvazzade (82.585 points, Ojag Sport club).

Seljan Maqsudova (Baku gymnastics school) was represented in individual performances on trampolining among women in the "juniors" age category. Maqsudova scored 50.395 points.

In the individual tumbling program among men in the "yongesters" age category Tofig Aliyev took the first place (67.600 points), Adil Hadjizade (65.000 points) came in second, while Bilal Gurbanov (61.300 points) was the third. All athletes are representing the Baku school of gymnastics.

In the individual trampoline program among men among pre-juniors Huseyn Abbasov (95.630 points) was the first, the second place went to Maqsud Maqsudov (93.985 points) and Ali Niftaliyev (85.825 points) came in third. All athletes are representatives of the Baku School of Gymnastics.

Violetta Sorokina showed the best result in the individual trampoline program among women in the "pre-juniors" age category (78.860 points, Baku School of Gymnastics). Shafiqa Humbatova took the second place (73.890 points, Baku School of Gymnastics) and the third place went to Duyghu Alizade (61.630 points, Ojag Sport Club).

In the individual tumbling program among men in "pre-juniors" age category the first place went to Abbas Abbasov (61.300 points) and Aleksey Karatashov was the second (55.100 points). Both athletes are representing the Baku School of Gymnastics.

