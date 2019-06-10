The youth of Nakhchivan will meet the summer like this! (PHOTO)

10 June 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

A color festival "Nakhchivan Color Day" will be held on June 16 in Nakhchivan with the organizational support of "Naqshijahan Holding". The festival will be held at the Aquapark of the 5-star Duzdag hotel, Trend reports.

The Dj Razy Freeman's and MC Agha's performances, color packages "Color Fest", water fight, use of "Bubble Soccer", a comfortable transfer to the "Duzdag" hotel, cocktails at the pool and delicious dishes, games with prizes are waiting for you at the festival.

"Naqshijahan Holding" provides young people arriving from Baku with a tour package commensurate with any budget. To get acquainted with the tour packages you can visit the official Instagram-page of "Naqshijahan Holding".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 29 May 18:03
InnoFest to be held in Azerbaijan for the first time (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICT 15 May 10:17
Economy of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic grows by 0.8%
Economy 23 April 12:22
Turkish Airlines launch new flight to Azerbaijan
Economy 23 April 09:37
Beer production to increase in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Economy 15 April 15:14
Tajikistan embassy marks spring festive in Ankara
Central Asia 30 March 10:38
Latest
China May crude oil imports drop from record in April
Other News 11:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of International Union of Architects (PHOTO)
Politics 11:21
Iran’s OPEX: sanctions cannot cripple petrochemical sector
Politics 11:20
Iran exports products worth $8.4B in 2 months
Business 11:04
Japan's military says pilot vertigo likely cause of F-35 crash
Other News 11:03
Shipwreck in Turkey leaves two dead
Turkey 10:57
Turkmenistan expands production of laundry detergents
Economy 10:50
Investments in Kazakhstan's exploration work to exceed $26M
Economy 10:46
Container loading, unloading at Iran's Shahid Bahonar port up by nearly 70%
Business 10:36