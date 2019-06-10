Tickets for 'Baku 2019' Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Some 146,000 tickets for the 'Baku 2019' Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are on sale, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports on June 10.

The tickets are sold according to the agreement signed between the 'Baku 2019' Summer European Youth Olympic Festival Operations Committee and the iTicket company.

The tickets can be purchased on the festival website https://eyofbaku2019.com/en and iTicket.az - https://iticket.az/en

Sports enthusiasts will also be able to buy tickets at the Park Boulevard mall, Ganjlik mall, 28 May mall and 12 more ticket offices in Baku.

The tickets for the opening ceremony cost 10-15 manats, and the price for the tickets for the closing ceremony is 5-10 manats. Both events will be held at Baku Crystal Hall. Free tickets for some competitions are planned to be distributed.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Baku on July 21-27.

More than 3,600 athletes will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions. They will perform in 10 kinds of sports including gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

During the festival, more than 2500 volunteers will be involved in 12 sports facilities.

