"Eternity-2019" Exercises Planning Conference held in Baku (PHOTO)

19 June 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

A Planning Conference of the “Eternity-2019” Command and Staff Exercises with computer support was held with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia at the Center for Military Games of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on June 19.

During the conference, representatives of the relevant structures of the three countries have discussed the upcoming tasks and issues related to the preparation of exercises aimed at the organization of the protection of economically important projects in the region.

