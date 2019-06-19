Exercises of rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army held (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

19 June 2019 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Commander training sessions were held with the Chiefs of Artillery of the Army Corps and formations, as well as with commanders and deputy commanders of artillery military units of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

The sessions were held according to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister.

During the training sessions, classes and exercises were conducted with rocket and artillery units in conditions close to combat, the results of combat training and the state of military discipline were analyzed and tasks were assigned in connection with the upcoming training period.

At the end of the training sessions, tests were carried out to verify the theoretical knowledge of the officers and practical firing was carried out.

